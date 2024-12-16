Paris Hilton revealed that fake tabloid stories played a major role in the fallout between her and best friend Nicole Richie during the early 2000s.

The two discussed on Wednesday’s episode of ‘Call Her Daddy’ about how their once-close friendship turned “sour,” leading to them filming season 4 of ‘The Simple Life’ separately.

Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie on What Exactly Happened Between Them

Richie explained that the real reason behind the rift wasn’t particularly dramatic, explaining that nothing significant happened. Hilton also added that the media at the time was highly toxic, often creating fabricated feuds between people to boost tabloid sales.

“So it was mostly the media just spinning things and creating drama that didn’t exist, which was normal in the 2000s. They did it with everyone,” Hilton said.

Richie, 43, mentioned that their age made the situation more difficult because they didn’t know how to communicate with each other, which led them to assume that anything they heard was true. “We didn’t have the communication skills we have right now to have check-ins, which is so important,” she said of their 23 and 24-year-old selves.

Richie explained that it made her sad to think about a time without her friend, adding that she believed it helped her improve her communication skills at this stage in her life. She added, “And I think just with all relationships, it’s so important to have check-ins and to be honest and real and, you know, tender with the people that you love the most.”

The mother-of-one further went on to state that, because of their feud on ‘The Simple Life,’ it escalated into something so huge that it became impossible to connect with or have any genuine feelings about it. Richie even used the term “otherworldly” to describe their feud.

Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie on How They Managed to Keep Their Friendship

Richie and Hilton both agreed during the episode that their long-standing relationship, which began when they were 2 and their families were close, played a key role in helping them mend their relationship. In December 2003, ‘The Simple Life’ premiered, showcasing their friendship.

But, two years later, in April 2005, Hilton hinted at a falling out when she expressed interest in having Kimberly Stewart, Rod Stewart’s daughter, as her new co-star.

“Kim is hysterical and crazy fun, and I love that about her,” Hilton said in a statement at the time. “Nicole and I have been best friends since we were babies, and I love her, but I want to do what’s best for the show.”

‘The Paris in Love’ star acknowledged a few days later that it was no secret that she and Richie were no longer friends. “Nicole knows what she did, and that’s all I’m ever going to say about it,” she added at the time, with a source claiming that Richie was jealous of her fame.

However, another suggested that Richie had simply moved on from her friendship with Hilton. The two reconciled by September 2006 when Hilton reached out to Richie for her 25th birthday, and they have remained friends ever since.

