Everything To Know About Paris Hilton’s Second Album Infinite Icon

After nearly 20 years of hiatus, Paris Hilton is making a grand return to music this fall with her second album, Infinite Icon. She surprised her fans, who were waiting to hear her sensational music after the release of her first album, Paris. Her first album included super hit songs like Stars Are Blind.

Paris Hilton’s second album, Infinite Icon

On Thursday, the 43-year-old star announced her new album, Infinite Icon, which will release on September 6. She also revealed that the first song from her latest album would be released in June; however, she kept the title under wraps. Hilton took her Instagram to make the big announcement and shared a video. In the reel, celebrities like Lance Bass, Kris Jenner, Elle Fanning, Dakota, Lele Pons, Benny Blanco, Ashley Benson, Lukas Gage, Noah Centineo, and Demi Lovato ask the DJ “What’s the surprise?” and beg her to “spill the tea.”

Now that Paris Hilton’s big secret is revealed, her fans can expect a new era for the reality star. Hilton’s most recent work was with Sia for their single, Fame Won’t Love You. The star admitted to Billboard that Sia helped her find the confidence to sing in her “real voice” rather than “sexy, kind of breathy baby doll voice.” Hilton added, “I literally didn’t even know I could sing the way I did. She brought something out of me that nobody ever has. Because I never ever really felt comfortable with people in the studio.”

Paris Hilton on what motivated her for the second album

Since her first album in 2006, the businesswoman has released music on and off, including I Need You in 2018 and Hot One in 2023. However, Infinite Icon will mark a complete album in nearly 20 years. In one of her interviews with Rolling Stone, Hilton shared that her 2023 single, Hot One, motivated her to work on her second album. She said, “I was inspired and knew we had to make this record. We went into Sunset Sound Studio and recorded three songs in just one day! It was magic!”

Hilton will also be reuniting with her A Simple Life co-star Nicole Richie for a reality show on Peacock.

