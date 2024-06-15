Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie are reuniting for a new reality series, 17 years after the conclusion of their hit show, The Simple Life. The two real-life best friends officially announced the show in May 2024, revealing that it will be streamed on Peacock.

The Simple Life, which aired from 2004 to 2007, followed Paris and Nicole as they ditched their luxurious life to face the struggles of working low-paying jobs. Paris has now shared an exciting update about the reboot series, revealing that it will feature her and Nicole’s children.

The Simple Life Reboot will Feature Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie’s Children

In a recent interview with Access Hollywood, Paris, 43, talked about The Simple Life reboot, revealing that she and Nicole have agreed to make their children a part of the show. “We were just talking about it, and it’s the 20-year anniversary of such an iconic and special show, and we just came up with the most fun concept, so it’s going to be amazing just to be back together and shoot this for everybody,” said the socialite.

Following her marriage with entrepreneur Carter Reum in 2021, Paris welcomed two children in 2023 via surrogate: son Phoenix, and daughter London. Nicole Richie, 42, also shares two kids with her husband, Harlow Madden: 16-year-old daughter Harlow, and 14-year-old son Sparrow.

The Series was Announced in May 2024

After teasing a reunion for several weeks, Paris and Nicole officially announced their new reality series in May 2024 with a social media post. Sharing the footage of a vintage TV with their signature song from The Simple Life, ‘Sanasa,’ the two friends wrote, “New Era. Same Besties. 👯‍♀️ Coming soon to Peacock.”

Paris then expressed her excitement about reuniting with Nicole in an interview with E! Online. “I’m so excited to be doing this with Nicole on Peacock. Nicole has been my best friend since we were 2 years old, every memory that I have is with her. Simple Life is such a special show and this is just going to be so iconic, and I can’t wait for fans to see,” stated the media personality.

Meanwhile, Nicole is equally excited about the project and says she and Paris have “created something very special” together, which she is eagerly awaiting to come out. The official title for The Simple Life reboot has not been revealed yet, and its premiere date also remains to be announced.

