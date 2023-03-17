Paris Hilton recently published her memoir, ‘Paris: A Memoir’ and disclosed some major facts about her life in it. The distressing events of her childhood and teen years have disturbed her fans. In a new set of events, the American socialite revealed that her on-screen persona was a “trauma response” and a way to deal with the pressures in her life.

The TV personality, 42, was catapulted to fame in the early noughties in the show ‘The Simple Life’, where she and pal Nicole Richie swapped their lavish lifestyles for humble homes, reports Mirror.co.uk.

However, the person she was while the cameras rolled and on the red carpet was a “mask”, the star said as she appeared on ‘The One Show’. Paris Hilton spoke to Rylan Clark and Jermaine Jenas this evening about her memoir, where she recalled the terribly dark times in her teenage years.

Paris Hilton revealed of how she was drugged and r*ped aged 15, groped by a teacher, and s*xually abused while attending boarding school in Utah.

Mirror.co.uk further states that as an heiress and model, Paris was already known in the NYC social scene, then scooping ‘The Simple Life’ in her early twenties, which ran for four years.

‘The One Show’ host, Jermaine, asked the entrepreneur whether she had “two characters”, and if she found “herself trapped between two versions of Paris Hilton, the real Paris Hilton and the characters she’s created?”

The TV star replied, “I think that what I went through it was a trauma response where I created this character, this Barbie doll fantasy life so I didn’t have to think about what I went through, and then I got ‘The Simple Life’, and then I had to continue playing that character season after season and then almost got stuck in it because I got so used to doing it. It was sort of a mask to deal with all of the pressures.”

Paris Hilton is one strong and bold woman. Her traumatic story reminds everyone to remain strong, fight evil, and keep going.

