Paris Hilton is one of the most glamorous celebrities in Hollywood. She’s one of the heirs of the Hilton hotel chain and a successful businesswoman. While her life seems perfect from the outside, the reality is quite different. The singer revealed the abuse she faced at her boarding school in Utah as a teen a few years ago. In her new memoir, she has opened up about her tragic experience with a pedophile as a teenager. Scroll below to know more.

The ‘Stars Are Blind’ singer published her memoir recently. In the book, she made some shocking revelations and said that her teacher abused her as a teen.

Paris Hilton said it all started when the teacher, whom she labelled as Mr. Abercrombie, told her he had a crush on her. She liked how he gave her attention and made her feel special. He even groomed her so she could come across as a grown-up in her school. She wrote in her memoir, ‘Paris: A Memoir,’ “Mr. Abercrombie called me almost every night, and we talked for hours about how amazingly mature, beautiful, and intelligent I was, how sensual, misunderstood, and special I was.”

When Paris Hilton relocated to Paris, the teacher paid her secret visits when her parents weren’t around. During one such meeting, the actress sneaked out of her house and got into his car. She said, “Teacher pulled me into his arms and kissed me.” Her parents caught her in the act and sent her to France for the entire summer. She refused to dwell on the incident for years. Paris discussed it in her memoir because media houses manipulated her story and built a wrong narrative.

The House of Wax actress also expressed that it took her years to come to terms with the abuse she experienced. “It took decades for me to actually speak the word pedophile. Casting him in the role of child molester meant casting myself in the role of victim, and I just couldn’t go there.”

Paris Hilton added that a child could not be held responsible for inappropriate adult behavior. She believes that her story would help her fans understand her better.

