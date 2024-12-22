When asked to give a thumbs up or down on last year’s goals during ‘Billie Eilish: Same Interview’ with Vanity Fair, Eilish, the singer could not hold back a cheeky smile, saying she definitely “got there.”

Billie Eilish Gave Her Fans an Update on Her Sex Life

“I’ve had a lot of good sex, so … you’re welcome, Billie!” the 23-year-old joked during her eighth annual video interview for the publication, released on Wednesday.

The Grammy winner’s sex reveal comes just a couple of months after she vowed to keep her dating life under wraps from here on out.

“I wish no one knew anything about my sexuality or anything about my dating life ever, ever, ever,” she told Vogue two months ago. “And I hope that they never will again.”

Billie Eilish set clear boundaries on her love life after revealing she’s “physically attracted” to women, which some mistakenly took as a public coming out. While she has kept her romantic life private since then, she was previously linked to the Neighborhood singer, Jesse Rutherford.

The two dated from October 2022 until they quietly split in May last year.

Billie Eilish Also Spoke on the Other Things She Wanted to do This Year

While sex may have been on Billie Eilish’s 2024 checklist, it certainly was not the only thing she had in mind.

In her interview, filmed on October 18, the singer shared her adventurous side, revealing plans to go skydiving, try stunt driving, get even more piercings and tattoos, and cherish quality time with loved ones.

Reflecting on the year, she expressed how deeply fulfilling it has been, saying she has made new friendships and reconnected with old ones, growing closer to people she had not been as close to before.

“It’s just been a year filled with friendship which, honestly, even though I was saying a lot of things that I want to do, that was the real … that was the thing that I wanted to do,” Eilish said.

