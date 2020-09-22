So what if one doesn’t have a pet? Doesn’t mean they don’t love these cute four legged animals. Riverdale actor Cole Sprouse showed us that one doesn’t need to have their own pets to have a good time. That’s what we are going to cover in today’s celebrity pals.

Do you remember when Jughead said in Riverdale, “If you haven’t noticed, I’m weird”? Turns out he wasn’t weird, but sharper and smarter than everyone around him. In real life too, Cole is not the typical celebrity we’ve seen over the years. He makes a point to enjoy his life the way normal youth should and also raises his voice for social issues.

Hence, when he didn’t have any pets to play with, he still made sure to spend his summer with cute doggos, cows and also wants to buy a frog. Wondering how we know all this? A few days ago, Cole Sprouse had shared some pics on his Instagram story.

For the first selfie he shared with a dog, the Riverdale actor wrote, “thinkin about the friends I made this summer”. Then out of nowhere, he shares a pic with a cow in the background. Cole Sprouse had played with a lot of dogs this summer. What’s making us LOL as well as aww are the expressions on his and the dogs’ face.

In the end, he even ran a poll in which he told his fans that he wants to buy a pet. In the poll, the two options he gave are ‘Sugar Glider’ and ‘Frog’. He also shared a pic each of both of them.

Take a look at the pals the Riverdale actor made this summer:

Cole Sprouse is a perfect example of good looks and wit together! His pictures make us fall in love with him more and of course, the animals featured in them are adorable. But his sense of humour is unmissable even in these cute posts.

Who do you want us to cover next on Celebrity Pals? Let us know it in the comments below.

Must Read: FRIENDS Remake: This Is Us’ ‘Randall’ Sterling K. Brown To Lead The Show Streaming TODAY!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube