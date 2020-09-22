Passion Of Christ: Jim Caviezel Reveals Mel Gibson Is Ready With The Sequel Of 2004 Film

Actor Jim Caviezel, who essayed the role of Jesus in the 2004 controversial film The Passion of the Christ, recently revealed that writer/director Mel Gibson has written a sequel to the film. He shared this news during an interview promoting his upcoming project, Infidel. Read on to know what he had to say.

The 2004 film ‘Passion…’ followed the life of Jesus right till he was crucified. The sequel is believed to depict his biblical resurrection and the events that followed. Jim will reprise his role as Jesus in this version.

During an interview with Breitbart, for the edition of SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily with host Alex Marlow, Jim Caviezel said director Mel recently sent him the third draft of the sequel. He said, “Mel Gibson just sent me the third picture, the third draft. It’s coming.” He continued, “It’s called ‘The Passion of the Christ: Resurrection.’ It’s going to be the biggest film in world history.”

For those who do not know, even though the film was considered controversial, it worked wonders at the box office. Made on a relatively low budget of $30 million, Passion Of Christ raked in around $622 million worldwide. Now that’s big numbers. The film was also accused of being antisemitic.

During the interview, he was also asked about the political backlash Passion Of Christ received, and the affected the film had on his career. Jim Caviezel replied, “I had no choice. I had to defend it. I had to fight to survive. The film exploded. It was off the charts. You’d think, ‘Oh, you’re going to work a lot.’ No, I didn’t. I was no longer on the studio list. That was gone. … Because of what I do as an actor — that’s my skill — it was given to me from God. I didn’t give it to myself, but it’s something in which I have a great range. … I really felt that faith was much bigger than the industry and Hollywood, and bigger than the Republican or Democratic Party or any of that.”

