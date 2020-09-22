American media personality Scott Disick and model Sofia Richie were dating for almost three years. However, the couple broke up in August. Reports revealed that their break up occurred after their reconciliation in July. Nevertheless, that didn’t stop Scott showing support for his new ex-girlfriend in a new Instagram post.

The 22-year-old model had shared a photo of herself on the occasion of the Jewish New Year celebration over the weekend. She looked so beautiful and stylish as she posed with her hand in a pocket of the trousers while leaning against a black metal staircase.

Take a look at the picture:

While fans showered her with wishes on the comment section, Scott Disick, her former boyfriend also left a comment which made fans were curious how Scott came across since he stopped following Sofia on the ‘gram in August. Interestingly, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star left a comment in Hebrew in honour of Rosh Hashanah. He wrote, “Shanah tovah umetukah,” which means “Have a good and sweet year” in Hebrew.

Following his comment, fans seemed to be quite divided over Scott commenting on a photo of Sofia after their split. However, his message only seemed to be cordial and innocent.

One user ml_simovic wrote, “@letthelordbewithyou “I’m here for this!,” while another user @aline_nahoom cheered, “get back together!!!” under Scott’s comment. And not all the users have been supportive of his comment. Some of Sofia’s fans seemed they don’t want a reunion.

One user @noimnotpersian said to Scott, “leave her alone,” while a Sofia fan, @fvbriii wrote, “NO TF NO,” under Scott’s comment. Another user @cardiganbackyardigan wrote to Scott, “Step away from the young girl,” while @shamrin43 asked him, “I thought you two broke up.”

Earlier, a source revealed to E!News that Scott Disick and Sofia Richie has been in an on and off relationship for two months. “They have been off and on for two months. Sofia really pushed to make things work between them after they initially broke up, but Scott officially called it off recently and they are no longer speaking.”

