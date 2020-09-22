Once we enter the magical world of Harry Potter, there was no looking back. The same thing happened when JK Rowling introduced us to Fantastic Beasts. The movies star Eddie Redmayne, Johnny Depp, Katherine Waterston, Ezra Miller, Jude Law and others.

So far, fans got to watch two movies Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them, and The Crimes of Grindelwald. All eyes are now on the third part, especially after such major cliffhangers in the sequel.

Now, Eddie Redmayne aka Newt Scamander has given us an exciting update about the threequel. The actor confirmed that the shooting of the third part has started in London 2 weeks go. The shoot is going on following all the safety protocols amid the pandemic.

The Fantastic Beasts 3 actor told Screenrant, “It’s a whole new normal. Testing frequently, masks. And I wondered, actually, whether the masks would affect creativity, in some ways. Maybe that was a bit ignorant, but I just thought, as humans, do we need interaction to spark from each other.”

Eddie Redmayne added, “What is really reassuring is that it is a different process, but it still feels like it’s fizzing and that everyone is working at the top of their game.”

Well, that’s good news for all Eddie and Johnny Depp fans. For so long, it was not known what’s the scenario with the threequel due to pandemic and Depp’s libel suit.

Fantastic Beasts 3 is being helmed by David Yates. David has directed the last 4 Harry Potter movies.

Meanwhile, there were reports that the third part will introduce us to younger Hagrid and Tom Riddle aka Voldemort. However, the makers are yet to confirm the news. Also, earlier, reports stated fans will get to see the love Jude Law’s Albus Dumbledore and Johnny Depp’s Gellert Grindelwald had for each other. In the second part, they subtly showed us that the duo was more than just friends. We can’t wait to see JK Rowling finally showing that Dumbledore is gay as she had made the revelation years ago.

Are you excited to watch FB 3? Let us know in the comments below.

