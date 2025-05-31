The Oscars and the Razzies are, in a true sense, Hollywood’s version of heaven and hell. One gives the artist the glory, the other? Public roast. But as weird as it sounds, both awards sometimes cross paths, and no one’s career sums that up better than Mel Gibson’s.

The same actor who gave us Braveheart also got clowned by the Razzies, more than once. However, he turned the tables and walked back into Oscar territory with a war movie that left critics stunned. And just when it looked like he’d escaped the Razzie radar, they pulled him right back in.

From Glory To Giggles: When Mel Gibson Got Razzied

Mel Gibson was once Hollywood’s golden star. His 1995 epic Braveheart crushed it at the Oscars, grabbing five wins, including Best Director and Best Picture. That should’ve cemented his legacy, right? But that’s not true. Fast-forward to 2014, and Gibson found himself in Razzie land. The Expendables 3, a star-packed action flick, bombed hard at the box office and with critics.

Gibson played a villain, but not even his badassery as Max Rockatansky from Mad Max could save him. The Razzies nominated him for the Worst Supporting Actor, and Hollywood raised its eyebrows. Just like that, an Oscar champ was getting side-eyed for a role in a flop.

But Hacksaw Ridge was Mel Gibson’s Ultimate Comeback. In 2016, Mel Gibson returned to directing with Hacksaw Ridge, a tough WWII tale inspired by true-life savior Desmond Doss. The movie earned six Academy nods and won two awards for Editing and Audio Design.

It even landed Gibson a nod for Best Director. Not bad for someone who was on the Razzie chopping block just two years earlier. His major comeback didn’t go unrecognized. In 2017, the Razzies handed him a Redeemer Award, which honors celebs who hop back from flop to fab. Mel Gibson wasn’t roasted that year, but the Razzies weren’t done with him yet.

Mel Gibson Ended Up At The Razzies Again In 2018

When things seemed smooth, Gibson’s name popped up again in 2018. But this time for Daddy’s Home 2. The family comedy got slammed, and Gibson walked away with another Worst Supporting Actor nod. Fans weren’t having it. Many argued that there were worse performances that year and felt Mel had been picked just for the name value. The backlash was real.

The Razzies may be a joke, but Gibson’s career shows how unpredictable Hollywood really is. One year, the actor is holding a gold statue. Next, they are being mocked in a room full of fake raspberries. And somehow, the actor has done both.

