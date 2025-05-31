Before Hogwarts came to life on screen, before wands were raised and spells cast, and long before audiences around the world lined up to see the magic unfold, there was a decision, one that would set the tone for everything that followed. When a book series as beloved as Harry Potter gets the green light for a film adaptation, the pressure to cast the right actors is enormous. Every character matters. Every choice is scrutinized. But even in the earliest stages of pre-production, there was one role that didn’t require debate.

At a time when the franchise was still in its conceptual phase, before the trio of young stars had even been selected, one name had already been penciled in. Not just as a possibility, but as a certainty. The producers, the director, and even the author herself were all in agreement. While casting Harry, Ron, and Hermione would require auditions, screen tests, and tough decisions, this one role had a single candidate from the start. And that character, surprisingly, wasn’t Harry Potter. It was someone much bigger, literally and figuratively.

Robbie Coltrane was the First Casting Choice in Harry Potter

Before Daniel Radcliffe ever wore the iconic round glasses, before Emma Watson stepped into Hermione’s shoes, or Rupert Grint brought Ron’s humor to life, the first character cast for the live-action Harry Potter series was Rubeus Hagrid. And the role was always meant for Robbie Coltrane. The casting of Hagrid wasn’t a studio choice or a matter of auditions, it was authorial, as per The Cinema. J.K. Rowling, deeply protective of her story and characters during the early stages of development, had one firm request: Robbie Coltrane must play Hagrid.

For her, there was no second option. Director Chris Columbus, who helmed the first two films, immediately saw the wisdom in that choice. Coltrane had a commanding presence but could switch effortlessly into gentle, heartfelt territory, essential for a character who introduces Harry to the magical world and becomes one of his most loyal protectors. Hagrid needed to feel mythical, yet familiar, intimidating, yet deeply human. Coltrane embodied all of that.

Coltrane’s performance as Hagrid anchored the films with heart and humor, providing the perfect bridge between the ordinary and the magical. In a franchise filled with unforgettable casting choices, it’s fitting that the very first one was also among the most perfect. Hagrid wasn’t just the giant of the story, he was the emotional giant of the series.

