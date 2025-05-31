Veteran actor-filmmaker Clint Eastwood has had a prolific acting career and has directed several critically acclaimed films. He is 95 years old now, but it looks like he is still in no mood to stop. His most recent directorial effort, Juror #2, was released last year and received widespread acclaim. We’ve curated a list of three underrated yet must-watch films directed by Clint Eastwood that you can stream online right now.

1. Richard Jewell

Year of Release: 2019

2019 Streaming On: Jio Hotstar

Jio Hotstar RT Score: 77%

Plot: This overlooked biographical drama tells the true story of Richard Jewell (played by Paul Walter Hauser), a security guard who discovers a suspicious backpack in Atlanta’s Centennial Park during the 1996 Summer Olympics. The bag turns out to contain a bomb, and Jewell’s quick response helps evacuate the area, saving countless lives. He becomes an overnight hero, but his world is soon turned upside down when the FBI names him as the prime suspect in the bombing. The film also features Sam Rockwell, Kathy Bates, Jon Hamm, and Olivia Wilde.

2. Changeling

Year of Release: 2008

2008 Streaming On: Jio Hotstar

Jio Hotstar RT Score: 62%

Plot: Based on real-life events, the criminally underrated mystery drama features Angelina Jolie in the role of Christine Collins, a distressed mother whose young son, Walter, suddenly goes missing. Months later, the police claim to have found him and reunite them, but Christine is shocked to discover that the boy returned to her is not her son, but an impostor. It also features John Malkovich, Jeffrey Donovan, and Michael Kelly in supporting roles.

3. Hereafter

Year of Release: 2010

2010 Streaming On: Amazon Prime Video (Rent)

Amazon Prime Video (Rent) RT Score: 48%

Plot: The supernatural drama revolves around three intersecting and deeply emotional stories about three people affected by death in different ways. One story follows a construction worker (Matt Damon), who possesses the unwanted ability to communicate with the dead. The second story is about a French journalist (Cécile de France), whose life is forever changed after a near-death experience. And the third story revolves around a grieving young boy struggling to cope with the tragic loss of his twin brother.

