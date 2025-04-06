Over the past decade, Pixar’s Inside Out has become more than just an animated film. It began with an emotional story that has struck a chord with audiences of all ages. The original film, released in 2015, was not only a commercial triumph but also won an Academy Award, making its name among Pixar’s modern classics.

Its sequel, Inside Out 2, arrived nearly a decade later and proved that the franchise still had plenty of emotional territory left to explore. The success of the second film has only intensified curiosity about where Riley’s journey, and the vibrant ensemble of emotions guiding her, might go next.

While Pixar has yet to officially greenlight or announce a third film, there’s now reason to believe that Inside Out 3 is not just a fan wish-list entry, but an actual project inching toward reality. And that news didn’t come from a press release or investor call. It came straight from a member of the cast, offering just enough of a breadcrumb to get longtime fans talking, speculating, and, yes, hoping.

Paul Walter Hauser May Have Just Let Slip That Inside Out 3 Is in Development

In a recent interview with Comicbook.com, Inside Out 2 actor Paul Walter Hauser, who voices the awkward and lovable emotion Embarrassment, may have unofficially confirmed what fans have been eagerly waiting to hear. Hauser candidly said, “I heard we might be doing another one. I don’t know when or how or where,” before going on to describe the series’ unique ability to resonate across all age groups. Though he was careful not to reveal too much, his wording was clear enough to suggest that discussions, at the very least, are already underway.

This potential confirmation adds a layer of excitement, especially considering the critical and commercial success of Inside Out 2, which brought in nearly $1.7 billion worldwide. The sequel introduced a new cast of emotions, like Anxiety and Embarrassment, giving Pixar ample material to mine for further exploration. Riley’s transition into high school offered the perfect emotional and narrative setup for even more complexity, suggesting a natural next step for the franchise.

So while Pixar remains tight-lipped, the pieces are falling into place. With Paul Walter Hauser’s comments and the franchise’s overwhelming success, Inside Out 3 feels less like a question of “if” and more like “when.”

