FRIENDS Remake: This Is Us’ ‘Randall’ Sterling K. Brown To Lead The Show Streaming TODAY!

Earlier this year, David Schwimmer, aka Ross from FRIENDS, suggested an idea of all-Asian or all-black reboot of FRIENDS. It’s happening, not in a fully-fledged way, but it’s happening after all. Also, it is featuring names such as Sterling K. Brown, Ryan Michelle Bathe, Uzo Aduba, Aisha Hinds, Kendrick Sampson, and Jeremy Pope.

This is happening today, and it’s an all-Black cast reading of FRIENDS to be hosted by Gabrielle Union. The reading will be hosted/directed by Salli Richardson-Whitfield. It’s taking place tonight at 3.30 am (technically Wednesday in India). It’s said to be a one-hour episode.

In his interview with The Guardian, David Schwimmer had said, “Maybe there should be an all-black Friends or an all-Asian Friends. But I was well aware of the lack of diversity, and I campaigned for years to have Ross date women of colour. One of the first girlfriends I had on the show was an Asian American woman, and later I dated African American women. That was a very conscious push on my part.”

Regarding the all-black cast remake,

Michelle Bathe will play Jennifer Aniston’s Rachel Green. Sterling K. Brown will be seen as David Schwimmer’s Ross Geller. Uzo Aduba, who won her second Emmy on Sunday for her work in Mrs. America, will be portraying Lisa Kudrow’s Phoebe Buffay.

Aisha Hinds will play Courteney Cox’s Monica Geller-Bing and Jeremy Pope will be Matthew Perry’s Chandler. Kendrick Sampson will play Matt LeBlanc’s Joey Tribbiani.

This is not the first time someone is attempting an all-Black reimagination of fan-favourite Friends. In 2017, Jay-Z tried his hand at something similar in which he remade FRIENDS for his Moonlight music video. Black artists such as Jerrod Carmichael, Issa Rae, Tiffany Haddish, Tessa Thompson, LaKeith Stanfield and Lil Rel Howery were a part of the same.

