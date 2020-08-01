FRIENDS: When David Schwimmer AKA Ross Geller Did THIS Unscripted Scene With Emily Leaving The Cast & Fans Stunned

Every now and then we keep giving the FRIENDS fans something to reminisce. We all know the show’s criminally talented cast including Matthew Perry, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Courteney Cox and David Schwimmer. Once there was a scene between Ross and Emily & he did something that stunned the fans and the cast as well.

FRIENDS recently celebrated its 25th anniversary and earlier this year, the makers have announced a special reunion episode for all the fans!

Today, we will take you on throwback ride to one of the episodes from the show. We all know that the cast used to add their own element with each take and sequence but this one between David aka Ross and Emily was so apt that it stunned the cast as well as the fans.

This is from Season 5 and episode 4 titled as ‘The One Where Phoebe Hates PBS’. Matt LeBlanc aka Joey Tribbiani challenges Lisa Kudrow aka Phoebe Buffay to perform a completely selfless act and Ross has a chance to get back to Emily after he took Jennifer Aniston aka Rachel Greene’s name at the wedding chapel instead of his would-be wife, Emily.

Emily calls Ross and in excitement, he picks up the lamp while shushing everyone around and the look on Chandler’s face was priceless. This FRIENDS episode wasn’t scripted and just happened and we couldn’t help but laugh really hard at it.

Take a look:

Haha! Isn’t that so Ross?

