Get Even Review: Skip This Ordinary Teenage Drama On Netflix If You Don’t Want To Spoil Your Weekend

Get Even Review: Star Cast: Jessica Alexander, Mia McKenna-Bruce, Kim Adis, Bethany Antonia, Kit Clarke, Joe Ashman, Jake Dunn, Razan Nassar, Chris J Gordon, Emily Carey, Charlie Anson

Directors: Sarah Walker, Max Myers, Andrew Gunn

Genre: Teen Drama, Thriller

Streaming On: Netflix

Get Even Review: What’s The Story? And How’s The Screenplay?

4 best friends in the high school, Kitty, Margot, Olivia & Bree have made a group named DGM (Don’t Get Mad) to expose bullies and take revenge from them. It starts with exposing Coach Creed for his behaviour with students and then moves forward to taking revenge from Ronny Kent (who steals and posts personal photos of a girl named Mika online). However, things get worse and Ronny is murdered. The blame of murder is put on DGM even though no one knows who is behind the group.

While the girls try to find out the murderer of Ronny, the things get murkier and Mika gets murdered too. The rest of the story is all about the girls going against all odds to find out whose behind the murders in high school, doing justice to dead Mika and clearing the bad will of DGM.

Created by Holly Phillips, the British show is the adaptation of book series Don’t Get Mad by Gretchen McNeil. While the story hardly offers anything that we haven’t seen before, the worse part is that its treatment is also dull. There is hardly any moment in the show which makes you want to sit and watch it till the end. Let alone binge-watching the whole show, Get Even isn’t compelling enough to watch 1 episode a day. I am saying that even though each episode is less than 30 minutes long.

There’s no grip in the screenplay which makes it a boring watch. Only thing I liked about the story is a bunch of teenage girls going against all odds to fight the bullies. That was something interesting but the way it has been presented is underwhelming.

Get Even Review: How Are The Performances & Direction?

All the performances are just about fine and there’s nothing extraordinary about any actor or any character here. No one of the artists in the cast has been utilised properly and that makes the show even weaker.

Direction by Sarah Walker, Max Myers & Andrew Gunn is good. The show has been well shot and looks beautiful on-screen but weak screenplay brings it down.

Get Even Review: Final Verdict

Overall, Get Even can be easily skipped unless you are a sucker of teen drama or a reviewer like me.

Rating: Two Stars

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!