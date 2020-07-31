The Umbrella Academy Season 2 Review (Netflix): This Time Travel Paradox Is DARK & Wildly Entertaining!

The Umbrella Academy Season 2 Review (Netflix): The first season came out in 2019 and impressed people. It is another time travel show but uniquely made. Based on Dark Horse Comics’ book of the same name, the second season released today. Is it as good as the first one? Read our review to find out.

Cast: Ellen Page, Tom Hopper, Aidan Gallagher, David Castañeda, Robert Sheehan, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Justin H. Min, Colm Feore, Ritu Arya, Kate Walsh

Creator: Steve Blackman

Star Rating: 4/5 stars

The Umbrella Academy Season 2 Review (Netflix): What Is It About?

In the previous season, we saw the Hargreeves siblings save the apocalypse in 2019. Thanks to Five (Aidan Gallagher), they end up travelling to the early 1960s through the portal; but in different years until 1963. But that’s not the problem here. They bring along the apocalypse with them even in this era and have only ten days to prevent it.

The story sounds simple, but it’s complicated and full of fatal challenges. As the brothers and sisters end up in different years between 1960-1963, a lot happens in their lives. As we saw in the trailer, Klaus starts a cult and have hundreds of people relying on his ‘spiritual messages’. Similarly, others have their happy little world and families.

There are many bad guys on their path to save the world. Will they succeed and how? Will they let go of what happened in the previous season because of Vanya (Ellen Page)? You will get your answers when you watch the series.

The Umbrella Academy Season 2 Review (Netflix): What’s Good?

The Hargreeves siblings are BACK! That’s more than just good news for all the fans. We all know they are silly, dumb and messed-up people, but they are cool AF and have crazy powers. Season 2 also shows us their sibling bond, and it grows stronger this time. But their insane, dramatic and entertaining behaviour is intact.

The second season is not just about them; it’s also about people who are a part of their life. These people bring a new dimension to this time travel based superhero series. With Emmy Raver-Lampman’s character Allison, they focus on the harmful practices against people with colour. It becomes a significant addition, considering how crucial the Black Lives Matter movement has grown in the past few months. Even today, queer people and their relationships are looked down in every part of the world. Imagine how society would react towards them in the 1960s? Well, be ready to see how people in that era called it a ‘disease’ and how far we have come today for equal rights of every human being. But the fight is going on even today. Addition of these two essential subjects goes hand-in-hand with saving the world concept.

The era of 1960s is captured quite perfectly in series. The humour was excellent, action scenes were dynamic, several episodes were distressing, fun, quite violent and entertaining. There are superlative performances by every actor. Their characters have gotten better, more profound and have a lot to offer in season 2. We also get to craziest sides of the siblings together this time.

Music of The Umbrella Academy Season 2 was incredible. From Frank Sinatra to The Backstreet Boys, they used some GOLD songs by these tremendous artists.

The Umbrella Academy Season 2 Review (Netflix): What’s Bad?

There are some unnecessary additions to the second season; like those 3 Swedish men. If you’ve seen Dark finale season, 3 people would travel in every timeline for a vital purpose. These 3 Swedish men are also on a mission to kill, but there’s no definite reason. They had nothing compelling to do.

There’s also another character who Five meets when he fell from the portal in 1963. I hoped he would deliver a meaningful purpose to the story. But it was a shoddily written character. Maybe adding a lot of elements in the story wasn’t a good idea.

The Umbrella Academy Season 2 Review (Netflix): Final Word

It is the perfect series to binge-watch on the weekend if you’ve seen the first. It’s exhilarating, dark, and gripping. To sum it up, it was a time travel paradox that was dark, and weirdly and wildly entertaining. It’s worth every minute.

The climax ended on a cliffhanger. So brace yourself for another freaky season of The Umbrella Academy!

