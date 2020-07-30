Lootcase Movie Review: You’ll Root For Everyone In This Loot-CHASE!

Lootcase Movie Review Rating: 4/5 Stars (Four stars)

Star Cast: Kunal Kemmu, Rasika Dugal, Gajraj Rao, Ranvir Shorey, Vijay Raaz

Director: Rajesh Krishnan

What’s Good: The star cast, the comedy, the story and the big bag full of cash

What’s Bad: The only bad thing is you, and I didn’t come across that red suitcase

Loo Break: You shouldn’t risk taking one because you are also a part of this chase

Watch or Not?: Is that even a question when the concept seems dhamaal and involves phenomenal actors and lots of money?

Imagine walking out of a shady public toilet and a big bag full of money falls in front of you? That’s exactly what happens with Nandan Kumar (Kunal Kemmu). As every common man, he is tired of not getting paid enough despite working hard every day. He decides to keep the suitcase, but he does ask, ‘Last time puch raha hoon, kiska bag hai?’ With no response from anyone around, he takes the suitcase with himself. However, his wife, Lata (Rasika Dugal), is not aware of the same.

Such a huge bag full of money wasn’t randomly kept there. The suitcase belongs to Minister Patil, who has to deliver it to Tripathi. But their plans go haywire when Bala Rathore’s men attack Patil’s men. Amid all this chaos, they lose that one important ‘suitcase’ they planned to take along. But the trouble doesn’t end just here because Inspector Kolte (Ranvir Shorey) comes in the picture too. That’s how the tale of this suitcase chase begins!

Lootcase Movie Review: Script Analysis

There have been many movies of a suitcase full of cash getting misplaced and falling in a random person’s hands. But it’s always about how you show this simple tale intriguingly and entertainingly. It seemed like Kapil Sawant, and Rajesh Krishnan knew what story to tell. It took quite a long time for them to make this movie happen, but it has turned out to be a good one. It’s a tight script and doesn’t get lost anywhere in narrating different events.

The story of a suitcase full of cash getting lost will leave you ‘choked’ with laughter. The humour is perfectly blended with the right amount of action, drama, and suspense. As we approach the climax, we know things are getting pretty serious. But it’s a dark comedy! There will be scenes that come across staggering, and many will make you LOL.

However, the movie has more to it than just a comedy and action thriller. It shows us different kinds of people and their morals, ethics, beliefs and conscience. Everything comes with a price and money too. But how far will one go to have those expensive pieces of paper in their hands?

Lootcase Movie Review: Star Performance

If you think some actors in Bollywood don’t get the roles they deserve, well here’s the treasure you’ve been waiting for. Let’s accept the fact that Kunal Kemmu is one of the most underrated and underutilised talents. If you loved him as a devious cop in Malang, you’d enjoy him portraying a common man. His comic timing is outstanding, and his talent is rightly used this time. If Bollywood doesn’t write better roles for Kunal after this movie, it will be a huge disappointment.

Rasika Dugal plays Kunal aka Nandan’s wife, Lata. If you think she is there just for the sake of it, you are wrong. She is a strong force in Nandan’s life and the story-telling.

When talents like Gajraj Rao, Vijay Raaz and Ranvir Shorey come together, expect fireworks on the screen. Gajraj Rao plays Minister Patil. With his sweet and manipulative words, he knows how to get his work done. Vijay Raaz plays the Don and is obsessed with watching wildlife documentaries of animals on Nat Geo. Now that’s a weird obsession a criminal can have. But who wants anything normal in such a funny movie? Ranvir Shorey plays Inspector Kolte is a super serious cop. However, he makes you laugh without even cracking a joke. After all, the characters around him sort of ‘namunas’. Oh, well, Shah Rukh Khan kind of has a ‘cameo’ thanks to a rickshaw driver in the movie!

Lootcase Movie Review: Direction, Music

When you know Mumbai well, you know how to capture its essence. That’s what Rajesh Krishnan has done. It felt good to see the potholed roads, local trains, crowded streets and autorickshaws. The story focuses on the life of 3 different people – Nandan Kumar & Lata along with their son, Minister Patil and Bala Rathore. They have amusing introductions that win your interest in the movie. Your curiosity to know what’s next and who’s next grows as you proceed.

Nandan Kumar and Lata live in a chawl. Considering it’s a Bollywood movie, you think it might be a bit ‘fancy’. But it’s not. The chasing scenes are nothing like cat and mouse. They are more like kids fighting it out be the class representative. They appear chaotic and wild, but in a terrific way. The movie starts with a red suitcase and then gunshots in the next scene and ends with shots followed by the suitcase. Kudos to cinematographer Sanu John Varghese for capturing them well because sometimes it’s not the dialogues, but the situations that crack you up.

For a movie of this genre, the music has to be quirky. Rohan-Vinayak and Amar Mangrulkar have delivered that. Sameer Uddin background score is a mixed bag of eccentric music with a touch of thrill to it.

Lootcase Movie Review: The Last Word

It is Rajesh Krishnan’s debut movie in Bollywood. His past work includes directing ads, and that has come in handy for him. He knew what to tell, how much to show and avoid going too far. During the pandemic, we all want to have a good laughter. Well, Lootcase provides you with that. It’s refreshing to see black comedy as we see in series like Fargo is shown, with no objections. So don’t think twice and keep your snacks ready to enjoy and root for this loot-chase!

Four Stars!

Lootcase Trailer

Lootcase releases on 31st July, 2020

