Renowned for delivering unforgettable performances, Gajraj Rao steps into one of his most compelling roles yet in Dupahiya, a one-of-a-kind stirring series rooted in the heartland of Bihar. The story unfolds in a village on the verge of celebrating 25 crime-free years—until chaos erupts when a prized motorbike goes missing, setting off a wild chase to recover it before an upcoming wedding and the village’s honor are jeopardized.

Directed by Sonam Nair, the series masterfully blends slice-of-life comedy with an engaging narrative— one that resonated so deeply with Rao— so much so that he instantly knew he had to be a part of it. During the promotions, Rao opened up about what made him greenlight the project without hesitation.

Recalling his first impression of the Dupahiya, Gajraj Rao shared, “The moment Salona sent me the script, she asked for my thoughts on it. Within just 3-4 days, I read it and immediately responded, saying ‘I had to be a part of this– no second thoughts. Everything else—logistics, negotiations—could be figured out later, but this project was a must for me.’”

Another major factor in his decision was Gajraj’s long-standing admiration for director Sonam Nair, with whom he had been eager to collaborate. “After watching Masaba Masaba, I reached out to Sonam Nair. I never hesitate to connect with talented directors, even if I have not worked with them before. If I am impressed by someone’s work, I make sure to tell them—whether by arranging their contact or reaching out on social media. I want them to know I appreciate their craft and would love to collaborate,” he added

He further praised Nair’s deep commitment to capturing the rural essence of Dupahiya. “The way she has absorbed the intricacies of rural life and conducted her research is truly commendable. Throughout our 40-45 days of shoot, she remained unwavering in her dedication to preserving the local flavor of the story.”

Created and executive produced by Salona Bains Joshi and Shubh Shivdasani under the banner of Bombay Film Cartel, the series is directed by Sonam Nair and created and written by Avinash Dwivedi and Chirag Garg. Dupahiya is set to premiere exclusively on Prime Video in India and over 240 countries and territories worldwide on March 7

