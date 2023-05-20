Manoj Bajpayee is one of the most celebrated actors in Bollywood who has carved a path in the film industry with his acting chops and dedication. However, the beginning of his career wasn’t a bed of roses, and he had to go through a lot of turmoil to reach where he is now. Recently, he appeared on a podcast show to promote his upcoming project Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai, and opened up about his working experience with Gajraj Rao.

Gajraj is another talented and versatile veteran actor in Bollywood who has given many hit projects to the industry and proved his worth as an actor. However, Manoj called him a ‘nightmare on sets’ for a reason. Read on to know about it.

Recently, Manoj Bajpayee appeared on Cyrus Broacha’s podcast and talked about his working experience with Gajraj Rao. He said, “Gajraj used to be a nightmare on sets. Gajraj was a kind of actor, who never worked on his character. But he was a nightmare for all the other serious actors because woh aake sabki band bajadeta tha. He used to improvise in such a way that everyone else used to think, ‘How do we improve our lines now?'”

Manoj Bajpayee and Gajraj Rao have worked together in many films, including Bandit Queen, Dil Pe Maat Le Yaar, Aks and others. Bajpayee further added in the same conversation about Gajraj, “He was kind of a danger. Many times, most of the actors who had scenes with Gajraj, they used to take tips from him. Gajraj used to be that kind of an actor.”

Well, this chemistry surely calls out for the beautiful friendship that they have. Earlier, in another interview, Gajraj Rao talked about Manoj Bajpayee and lauded the actor saying, “He (Manoj) was very accommodative and supportive. He has more practice than me now as he has consistently been in the industry for 25 years. I have worked on lesser films and mostly in supporting character parts. It is always good to rely on Manoj for feedback.”

