Senior actor Gajraj Rao is back to doing what he does best – putting himself in awkward and comical situations with his upcoming movie ‘Thai Massage’. The film can best be described as a coming-of-age story of a seventy-year-old man and makes up for a quirky family entertainer.

The film’s trailer was unveiled on Saturday and gives a sneak peek into the life of Atmaram Dubey (played by Rao), struggling with erectile dysfunction and his adventures to overcome it, including a trip to Thailand. Before Gajraj, the senior actor’s Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and Badhaai Ho co-star Ayushmann Khurrana played a character suffering from in Shubh Mangal Saavdhan

The film is written and directed by three-time national award winner, Mangesh Hadawale. Besides Gajraj Rao, the film also features ‘Mirzapur’ star Divyenndu, Sunny Hinduja, Rajpal Yadav, Vibha Chibber and Russian actress, Alina Zasobina.

‘Thai Massage’ is produced by T-Series Films, Reliance Entertainment and filmmaker Imtiaz Ali’s Window Seat Films. It will arrive in cinemas on November 11, 2022.

Talking about Gajraj Rao, the actor’s unique roles include Shankar Tripathi in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Jeetendra Kaushik in Badhaai Ho, Inspector Dhaniram in Talvar, Chawla in Blackmail and more.

