Over the last couple of days, Uri: The Surgical Strike fame actress, Riva Arora has been in the news owing to her video with actor Karan Kundrra and singer Mika Singh. Netizens claimed the actress, who played Suhani Kashyap, Vicky Kaushal’s Major Vihaan Singh Shergill’s niece in the military-action film, is only 12-years-old and criticized her parents for letting her feature sensual video with stars twice/thrice her age.

Now, days after a section of the public on social media criticised Riva for featuring in romantic and glamorous videos, her mother Nisha Arora has now reacted. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Nisha said that the allegations of Riva’s age ‘are completely false.’ Read on to know all she said.

Taking to Riva Arora’s Instagram stories, her mother wrote, “I was calm, but not anymore. The allegations on my daughter’s age are completely false and it’s a saying that false news travels faster then ever and many reputed social media channels proved it. It is sad to see and disheartening for me. Atleast you should have cross checked with me before upload on reputed pages.”

Riva Arora’s mother added, “My daughter is an actor and working in industry since years (sic).” Take a look at her post on Riva Arora’s story here:

Nisha also spoke about the same with India Forums and said, “It’s unfortunate to see renowned publications are spreading false information about a young girl without any verifications. My daughter (Riva Arora) is currently in the 10th grade. She has been working in the industry for more than 13 years and has achieved everything with utmost integrity and perseverance.”

Besides Uri: The Surgical Strike, Riva Arora has also featured in several other films including Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, Bharat, and Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. She also starred in the web series Bandish Bandits.

