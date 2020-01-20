Koimoi Audience Poll 2019: From the outstanding lead performances, movies this year also had some of the little packages that brought in a major surprise. From Uri: The Surgical Strike, we saw some of the applaud-worthy performances by the child actors.

Let’s take a look at the nominations for the Best Child Artist of last year:

Riva Arora (Uri: The Surgical Strike)

She was purely outstanding in this Vicky Kaushal starrer. Not just the innocence but in the war-cry scene, she left everyone teary-eyed with her performance. She definitely is a star in making.

Mir Mohammed Mehroos (Notebook)

The real heroes of the film were the kids. Their track surprisingly got interesting as it instantly connects. Everyone is brilliant but Mir Mohammed Mehroos (Imran) get the maximum mileage. His confidence backed with the funny line he got, makes the audience fall for him.

Talha Reshi (Hamid)

In Hamid playing the titular role, Talha Reshi was a mirror to what the situation in his birth land Kashmir reflects. For a kid who thinks 786 (the holy number in Islam) is God’s phone number and tries to contact him, Hamid is an innocent soul trapped in a turmoil that rips people off it. Talha plays the character with a conviction that you cannot imagine coming from an almost 7-year-old kid. Talha surely wins our heart and makes it to this list.

Mohammad Samad (Chhichhore)

Mohammad Samad, the guy who played the son to Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor in the film did a commendable job in handling the role of a kid who tries to commit suicide. He was very good in the emotional sequences and shared good chemistry with Sushant.

