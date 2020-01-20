SSMB27: Mahesh Babu’s Next To Have S Thaman As Music Composer?

Tollywood heartthrob Mahesh Babu who has been busy for the past few days following the success meet of his Sankranti release Sarileru Neekevvaru will soon be heading for a break with his family. The actor’s next which will be helmed by filmmaker Vamshi Paidipally may have music from S Thaman.

As per the report from Times Of India, S Thaman who is riding high on success with chartbuster album which he had composed for Allu Arjun’s recent release Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, has been roped in for Mahesh Babu’s next to compose music.

However, an official confirmation regarding the same is yet to be made by the makers.

If everything falls in place, this will be for the fourth time where Thaman will be composing music for a Mahesh Babu film.

The musician-actor duo of Thaman and Mahesh had earlier teamed for Dookudu, Business Man, and Aagadu.

Talking about SSMB27, there were reports about the film late last year stating that Mahesh Babu in the film will be playing a gangster and Shruti Haasan to play the leading lady.

However, nothing yet has been confirmed, as the film is slated to go on floors in April and there’s still ample time left for the makers for an announcement.

