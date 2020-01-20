Bigg Boss 13: Madhurima Tuli Reveals Vishal Aditya Singh Used To Often Beat Her Up During Their Relationship

Bigg Boss 13 has been hitting headlines for a very long time now. One of the most prominent reasons is the increasing instances of physical violence in the house. And it was this very reason that led to the eviction of Madhurima Tuli from the Bigg Boss house during this weekend episode. Madhurima was evicted after she lashed out at Vishal Aditya Singh with a frying pan and beat him to an extent where the pan itself broke!

Yes, you read that guys! While many called Madhurima’s act absolutely brutal and shocking, Madhurima has now revealed that she was pushed to the edge by Vishal. Madhurima claims her actions to be a reaction to everything that Vishal had been doing with her not just in the house, but also outside while the duo was dating each other.

In her recent interaction with Bollywoodlife, Madhurima revealed that Vishal had beaten her up on several occasions in real life too! “He has hit me various times but I always forgave him. I did not let it hamper my life or happiness as I loved him. Women forgive easily as they are in love and want to be together. I have always forgiven him. See, there are many relationships where people get physical while fighting.”

She added, “However, it happens inside four walls and people do not come to know. When it happens on national TV, it looks weird. Ladka marega, it is common but ladki maregi toh itni badi aafat aa gayee. (It is common for men to hit, but there was such brouhaha because a woman raised her hand.) I did not cause any physical damage, I just hit him on his butt.”

Madhurima also revealed that Vishal made her feel disgusted about herself during her stay in the BB house. She also said that it was because Vishal constantly kept calling her a zero and a failure in her career that she lost her cool.

However, the actress is glad that things are over and the fact that Salman Khan himself realizes that Vishal had been poking her. “I cried under my banket; I cannot show my feelings to the world. My parents taught me to be strong. This game is also about sympathy card. Vishal knew it and played the game showing his emotions. If he truly loved me, he would have treated me better. I am glad Salman sir understood it.”

