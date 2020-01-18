Valimai: Thala Ajith’s Latest Pictures With Tamil Nadu Cops Set Internet Ablaze

2019 was a year that without a doubt belonged to Kollywood superstar Ajith Kumar aka Thala Ajith. The actor with two blockbuster releases last year in the form of action drama, Viswasam, and courtroom drama, Nerkonda Paarvai, hit the ball out of the ground.

The versatile actor happens to be in talks all over following his next, which has been titled Valimai. The Tamil superstar has been trending all across the internet from the past couple of days following some pictures along with the Kanchipuram Police force.

If reports are to be believed, the Viswasam actor was invited by Kanchipuram police force to give important lessons on putting drone helicopters to use.

After the training session, Ajith also posed for some cool pictures with the brave officers there, following which it didn’t take much time for the actor’s fans to make the pics of their favourite star go viral on the internet.

Talking about Ajith’s Valimai, Ajith will be donning the role of a police officer in the action thriller.

The Thala Ajith starrer is been bankrolled by producer Boney Kapoor under the banner of Bayview Projects LLP.

It will be for the second time where the actor-director-producer trio of Ajith Kumar, H.Vinot and Boney Kapoor will team up for a film project post-Nerkonda Paarvai.

The leading lady and the rest of the cast of the film are yet to be finalized. Though there are reports about the makers approaching Bollywood actress Yami Gautam for a lead role opposite Ajith though, nothing yet has been confirmed by the makers.

