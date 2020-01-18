RRR BREAKING Revelation: Jr NTR, Ram Charan Led SS Rajamouli Directorial Gets Postponed?

RRR, the next big thing from the Baahubali director SS Rajamouli unites Jr NTR and Ram Charan for a film together for the first time in all these years. Both of their monumental fan bases have joined the forces and are all waiting with the bated breath for the first look of the film.

It’s still in the shooting process but the makers have been throwing in surprises already. Before this, we heard that they did shoot for some action sequences separately but there’s a twist to it now.

It’s been said the movie is getting postponed. It was supposed to release on July 30th this year but now reports state that it’s getting postponed to October 2020.

The news also is that both Jr NTR & Ram Charan will come together for the next schedule and shoot for some high octane stunt scenes. According to a conversation published in India Today, director of the film, SS Rajamouli revealed, “RRR will be a fictitious tale about 2 real-life heroes, set in pre-independence times. We are mounting the film on a very big scale. There’s a lot of research involved over the past 2 years.”

He also added, “We are confident that the audience and fans will forget that it’s NTR and Ram Charan onscreen after their intro scenes and 15 mins into the film. They’ll only see their characters. Both characters are powerful and well-balanced.”

Last year, it was revealed that International actors Olivia Morris, Alison Doody, and Ray Stevenson will be seen playing the pivotal roles in the Rajamouli directorial. Stevenson, who is best known for his role as Volstagg in the Thor films, will essay the lead antagonist Scott in RRR.

According to a series of tweets on the film’s official handle, Doody has already shot the first schedule of the film. She will essay the role of Lady Scott.

RRR also stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn, and it’ll will release in 10 Indian languages. It has been confirmed that the budget of the film is estimated to be around Rs 300 crore.

