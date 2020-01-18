EXCLUSIVE! Hina Khan Reveals Her Fashion & Make-Up Secrets: “I Don’t Follow Any Rule Book Or Trends”

When it comes to fashion and make-up, one cannot miss out on Hina Khan’s name. The actress is called one of the fashionistas in the telly world. Her fans, as well as many television celebs, admire her fashion sense and styling.

It was during her stay in the Bigg Boss house for season 11, everyone got to know the fashionable side of Hina Khan. The actress was quite particular about what she wears and how she presents herself. Her co-contestants, as well as the viewers, became a fan of the actress’ outfits and make-up.

In an exclusive interaction with Koimoi, we asked Hina Khan what fashion means to her and how she decides about what’s perfect for her. The Damaged 2 actress told Koimoi, “I have to see that I have to be comfortable in what I do. I don’t follow any rule book. I don’t follow trends. I want my fans to see me in different looks and make-up”.

Hina Khan also revealed her make-up secrets and how mixes her products to get a perfect look. Watch the video to know her secrets.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hina Khan recently made her digital debut with Damaged 2 in which she stars alongside Adhyayan Suman. The actress will also make her Bollywood debut this year with Vikram Bhatt’s ‘Hacked‘. The trailer will be out on Monday and the film will hit the screens in February this year.

Do you love Hina’s fashion sense? Tell us what you think in the comments section below.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!