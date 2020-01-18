Box Office (USA): Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramloo Garners 2 Million In Less Than A Week, Mahesh Babu’s Sarileru Neekevvaru Too Isn’t Far Behind

The director-actor duo of Trivikram Srinivas and Allu Arjun has scored a hattrick with their third venture, Ala Vaikunthapurramloo. The film which released this past Sunday on occasion of Sankranti has won hearts not just from India, but also from abroad.

The Allu Arjun starrer has garnered a whopping USD 2 Million in the United States Of America

The makers yesterday took on to twitter with a tweet that read:

The film’s production banner took to their twitter to inform the news as they alos tweeted:

“#AlaVaikunthapurramuloo Breaks into USD 2 Million & Counting in USA Few more new locations added in the 2nd week on public demand”

With this Ala Vaikunthapurramloo becomes the first film in Allu Arjun’s career to cross USD 2 million mark in USA. As per a report from cinemaexpress.com, his previous best at US box office was 2014 released Race Gurram which then had garnered 1.39 Million dollars.

Talking about Mahesh Babu’s Sarileru Neekevvaru, the Anil Ravipudi’s directorial which released a day early to Ala Vaikunthapurramloo too isn’t far behind in terms of the collection at US box office.

The Mahesh Babu starrer in a week’s time has garnered 1.90 Million at US box office. Only time will tell whether or not Mahesh Babu will beat his own record i.e his current best of 3.41 Million at US box office which he had garnered with his 2018 Bharat Ane Nenu.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!