Jai Mummy Di Box Office Day 1: Sunny Singh Starrer Has Very Poor Collections On Friday

This week’s sole release Jai Mummy Di had very poor collections on its opening day. Not that it was entirely surprising as the buzz was hardly there, no hype had preceded the film’s release and awareness level was almost zilch in most parts of the country. Still, given the fact that the Luv Ranjan production had managed a decent enough release set expectations of the first day to be over 1 crore mark at least.

Well, that didn’t really turn out to be the case as the numbers stayed under the 0.50 crores mark. Now that’s pretty low for a film which is a light hearted entertainer and could have found some eyeballs from college going audiences at least. However there were no real footfalls that came in and with poor reviews not quite helping its cause any further, this one would soon meet with a dead end.

Sunny Singh’s last release Ujda Chaman had managed a first day number of 1.75 crores. Though even that was low, it had at least given some sort of platform from where the film could have grown. In case of Jai Mummy Di, the start is so low that one can’t really expect any turnaround whatsoever. Moreover, with Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior going great guns, it would be further tough for Jai Mummy Di to entice audiences over rest of the weekend.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

