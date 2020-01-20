Box Office: Chhapaak VS Recent Women Oriented Films Like Mardaani 2, Judgementall Hai Kya & Manikarnika, Which One Leads?

Deepika Padukone starrer recent release Chhapaak was never expected to do huge business at the Box Office. However, it turned out to be a disappointing affair as it couldn’t even collect enough for recovery.

The problem for Chhapaak was not low opening but the below-average trend which it followed. The film could never take the required jump in the weekend and even in weekdays, it remained way below the mark. And if a low 1st week of 28.38 crores was not enough, the film crashed in the 2nd weekend.

Chhapaak collected 4.10 crores in 2nd weekend which almost similar to the 4th-weekend collections of Good Newwz. However, we are not here to compare the numbers of Chhapaak with Good Newwz but with recent women-oriented films like Mardaani 2, Manikarnika, Judgementall Hai Kya.

Let’s have a look at how these 4 movies collected in 1st 10 days at the Box Office:

Chhapaak 10-Day Breakdown

Day 1: 4.77 crores

Day 2: 6.90 crores

Day 3: 7.35 crores

Day 4: 2.35 crores

Day 5: 2.55 crores

Day 6: 2.61 crores

Day 7: 1.85 crores

Day 8: 0.95 crores

Day 9: 1.40 crores

Day 10: 1.75 crores

Total: 32.48 crores

Lifetime Total: – 32.48 crores



Mardaani 2 10-Days Breakdown

Day 1: 3.80 crores

Day 2: 6.55 crores

Day 3: 7.80 crores

Day 4: 2.85 crores

Day 5: 2.65 crores

Day 6: 2.25 crores

Day 7: 2.15 crores

Day 8: 1.15 crores

Day 9: 1.95 crores

Day 10: 2.55 crores

Total: 33.7 crores

Lifetime Total: 47.51 crores

Judgementall Hai Kya 10-Days Breakdown

Day 1: 4.50 crores

Day 2: 6.90 crores

Day 3: 7.60 crores

Day 4: 2.25 crores

Day 5: 2.05 crores

Day 6: 1.85 crores

Day 7: 1.70 crores

Day 8: 0.75 crores

Day 9: 1.25 crores

Day 10: 1.50 crores

Total: 30.35 crores

Lifetime Total: 38.30 crores

Manikarnika 10-Days Breakdown

Day 1: 7.75 crores

Day 2: 18.10 crores

Day 3: 15.50 crores

Day 4: 4.75 crores

Day 5: 4.50 crores

Day 6: 4.35 crores

Day 7: 4.00 crores

Day 8: 2.85 crores

Day 9: 5.00 crores

Day 10: 6.50 crores

Total: 73.3 crores

Lifetime Total: 94.92 crores

While Chhapaak has collected low at the Box Office, its 10-day business is slightly more than Judgementall Hai Kya. The film has however collected lesser than Mardaani 2 which took a lesser opening. The only difference here is about word of mouth. While Mardaani 2 enjoyed a good word of mouth, Chhapaak hasn’t been accepted too well by the audience.

Manikarnika is the leader among all the films with 10-day business being more than double.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!