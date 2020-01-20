Box Office: Chhapaak VS Recent Women Oriented Films Like Mardaani 2, Judgementall Hai Kya & Manikarnika, Which One Leads?

Deepika Padukone starrer recent release Chhapaak was never expected to do huge business at the Box Office. However, it turned out to be a disappointing affair as it couldn’t even collect enough for recovery.
The problem for Chhapaak was not low opening but the below-average trend which it followed. The film could never take the required jump in the weekend and even in weekdays, it remained way below the mark. And if a low 1st week of 28.38 crores was not enough, the film crashed in the 2nd weekend.
Chhapaak collected 4.10 crores in 2nd weekend which almost similar to the 4th-weekend collections of Good Newwz. However, we are not here to compare the numbers of Chhapaak with Good Newwz but with recent women-oriented films like Mardaani 2, Manikarnika, Judgementall Hai Kya.
Let’s have a look at how these 4 movies collected in 1st 10 days at the Box Office:
Chhapaak 10-Day Breakdown
Day 1: 4.77 crores
Day 2: 6.90 crores
Day 3: 7.35 crores
Day 4: 2.35 crores
Day 5: 2.55 crores
Day 6: 2.61 crores
Day 7: 1.85 crores
Day 8: 0.95 crores
Day 9: 1.40 crores
Day 10: 1.75 crores
Total: 32.48 crores
Lifetime Total: – 32.48 crores
Mardaani 2 10-Days Breakdown
Day 1: 3.80 crores
Day 2: 6.55 crores
Day 3: 7.80 crores
Day 4: 2.85 crores
Day 5: 2.65 crores
Day 6: 2.25 crores
Day 7: 2.15 crores
Day 8: 1.15 crores
Day 9: 1.95 crores
Day 10: 2.55 crores
Total: 33.7 crores
Lifetime Total: 47.51 crores
Judgementall Hai Kya 10-Days Breakdown
Day 1: 4.50 crores
Day 2: 6.90 crores
Day 3: 7.60 crores
Day 4: 2.25 crores
Day 5: 2.05 crores
Day 6: 1.85 crores
Day 7: 1.70 crores
Day 8: 0.75 crores
Day 9: 1.25 crores
Day 10: 1.50 crores
Total: 30.35 crores
Lifetime Total: 38.30 crores
Manikarnika 10-Days Breakdown
Day 1: 7.75 crores
Day 2: 18.10 crores
Day 3: 15.50 crores
Day 4: 4.75 crores
Day 5: 4.50 crores
Day 6: 4.35 crores
Day 7: 4.00 crores
Day 8: 2.85 crores
Day 9: 5.00 crores
Day 10: 6.50 crores
Total: 73.3 crores
Lifetime Total: 94.92 crores
While Chhapaak has collected low at the Box Office, its 10-day business is slightly more than Judgementall Hai Kya. The film has however collected lesser than Mardaani 2 which took a lesser opening. The only difference here is about word of mouth. While Mardaani 2 enjoyed a good word of mouth, Chhapaak hasn’t been accepted too well by the audience.
Manikarnika is the leader among all the films with 10-day business being more than double.
