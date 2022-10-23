Last night, at Ekta Kapoor’s Diwali bash, Shilpa Shetty appeared with her sister Shamita Shetty and husband Raj Kundra. However, as usual Raj came wearing a unique mask taking the whole limelight. As soon as his video went viral, netizens took the internet by storm as his look didn’t sit right with them. Scroll below to find their reactions.

This is not the first time that Raj got trolled by the netizens. Ever since he got bailed after the p*rn controversy, he has been hiding his face behind unique masks, which later became his fashion statement.

Last night Raj Kundra was spotted with his wife, Shilpa and sister-in-law, Shamita at the Diwali party. In Viral Bhayani’s shared video, Raj can be seen wearing black and red coloured floral kurta and paired with a pyjama. However, it’s his fashion-savvy mask that grabbed the attention this time. He donned a black-coloured full head and face covering sequinned mask.

As soon as the video hit the internet, the netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. While one wrote, “I hv doubt may be ye raj kundra hai hi nahi ….seems he is still in jail n ye koi aur hai jo raj kundra banke ghum raha hai ……agar sach me raj kundra hai toh apna muh kyu chupa raha hai …..ek bar is mask ko hataye toh sahi media ke samne 😂”, another one penned, “Ye konsa alien aya hai dharti per 😮.” One of the comments can be read as, “Kitne designer mask hi iske pass😂😂”. Another netizen commented, “Isspidermannn 🕷”

On the other hand, Shilpa Shetty looked absolutely beautiful in a multi-coloured floral embroidered lehenga, and Shamita looked very pretty in a blue-coloured saree. Well, what are your thoughts about Raj Kundra’s mask collection? Let us know!

