Gajrao Rao is one of the versatile actors in Bollywood and has been giving back-to-back tremendous performances onscreen. Over the last few years, the actor has become a popular name among fans and has done some commendable work in Hindi cinema, including films like Badhaai Ho, Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan, and Maja Ma, to name a few. In a recent interview, Gajraj opened up about a casting director who asked him to reduce his fees and revealed its backstory. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Gajraj is one of the most humble actors in the industry, with zero air around him, and his fans love his down-to-earth nature. He is always so kind during his interview, making him easy to talk to.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Gajraj Rao recently appeared on the Varun Duggi podcast and spoke about his struggling day in Bollywood and said, “I did a lot of jobs, and I didn’t have the proper support system around me to guide me in the right direction. At one point, the financial situation was very difficult. It’s easy for me to say this now, in an air-conditioned environment, but when you don’t have food, all your dreams and fantasies go for a toss. And it was important at that time to provide for the family.”

The Badhaai Ho actor added, “I like having financial security now, because I’ve worked hard for 25-30 years. I like expensive phones, travelling, staying in nice hotels, I have no shame in admitting this. I don’t want to feel bad about staying in 5-star hotels and travelling business class. I want it for myself, and I want it for my family; I want to give them the best possible. I don’t want to be in two minds if someone falls ill and needs a hospital.”

Gajraj Rao also revealed about a casting director who asked him to lower his fees and said, “He told me to reduce my fees, said it’s only 20 days work. I told him I wasn’t even charging for those 20 days, I was working for free. I told him that I was charging for all the years of ‘homework’ that I’d done to get here. This was my fees for all those days when I survived on 20 chais, slept hungry, listened to abuse, I used to walk on foot from Town to Andheri… These 20 days are free.”

What are your thoughts on Gajraj talking about his struggling phase in showbiz? Tell us in the space below.

Must Read: OMG 2: When Paresh Rawal Admitted Rejecting The Akshay Kumar-Led Sequel, “For Me, Making Any Sequel Is Like Encashing…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News