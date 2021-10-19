Amit Ravindernath Sharma’s Badhaai Ho, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao, Surekha Sikri and Sanya Malhotra, turned 3 yesterday. The National Film Awards winning comedy-drama gave us some memorable characters like Rao’s Jeetendra Kaushik (Jeetu), Gupta’s Priyamvada Kaushik (Babli) and late Sikri’s Durga Devi Kaushik.

While this 2018 film gave Gajraj new fame in the industry, did you know he was apprehensive of saying yes to it? Well, that is true. In a conversation, he opened up about the same and shared how his wife, Sanjana Rao schooled him and convinced him to take up the much-loved project. Read on.

In a interview with Mirror Now, Gajraj Rao opened up about Badhaai Ho and his reaction to being narrated the script. He said, “Amit Sharma (director) and I have known each other for more than two decades. When he narrated the script to me, I found it amazing. My first thought was, ‘Is this for real? Am I actually getting this offer?”

Gajraj Rao added that he had serious second thoughts about accepting the role of Jeetendra Kaushik aka the expectant father in Badhaai Ho. So how did it change and why did he say yes to it? Well, the answer is his real-life wife Sanjana Rao. The actor recalled her reaction to his apprehensions and said, “When I told my wife that it was a story about a couple expecting a child in their 50’s, and that people might make fun of me, she blatantly told me that I’m no Ranbir Kapoor or Ranveer Singh and even if the film does not work, it won’t affect my image. So I decided to go ahead with it.”

As the film turned 3 yesterday, its leading man Ayushmann Khurrana told a leading publication, “Badhaai Ho, for me, ticked all these boxes and I’m thankful that the film triggered an important conversation in India about how society should react to late pregnancy. Society conditions us to react in a certain way when such things happen.”

On the work front, Gajraj Rao will soon feature in Maidaan co-starring Ajay Devgn.

