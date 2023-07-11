Shah Rukh Khan and his sense of humour have been here to rule ever since he started giving interviews. But it is not the sense of humour which melts everyone’s hearts, it is that sheepish charm with which he brings forth his humorous and witty remarks. We caught hold of a video where the actor is seen in a chat show along with his family. But what adds to the charm is that, this time it wasn’t SRK himself but his loved ones who did the talking.

In the clip, SRK’s late father-in-law, Colonel Ramesh Chandra Chibber, made a rare appearance to talk about his son-in-law. He was asked to share his opinions and thoughts about the actor. While he said a Shayari to describe his daughter Gauri Khan’s husband, we could not decide what won our hearts more, Mr. Chibber’s thoughts about SRK or SRK, threatening his father-in-law, before he spoke!

In the chat show Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai, which was hosted by the late actor Farooq Sheikh, Shah Rukh Khan and his family marked their presence on the show. When Farooq Sheikh asked Co.Chibber, “Tell the world what you want to say about your son-in-law.” Before Co.Chibber replied, Shahrukh warned him and jokingly said, “But do remember your daughter is still with me…” This was the exact moment that will melt your heart at the way SRK cutely threatened Gauri Khan’s father.

Later SRK’s father-in-law said, “Badi mushkil se hota hai chaman mein deedawar paida and he is one of them.” The ‘Pathaan‘ star further blushed upon listening to his remark. Even fans could not help but go aww at SRKs audacity to threaten his father-in-law in such a cute manner. A user wrote, “He said it so beautifully.” Another user said, “His bond w his in-laws!” A third user wrote, “Khushi dekho.”

The video of King Khan has left fans swooning, unable to resist his endearing loveliness. A comment read, “Srk looked so cute here!” Another comment read, “He is so cute and respectful at the same time.” A third user agreed, “His humour and humbleness have a great timing.”

However, SRK’s charm did not end with threatening his father-in-law; he further took a funny dig at Farooq Sheikh, host of the show and said, “Aapko laga aapne aaj gher liya mujhe. Mere aadmi chaaron taraf phaile huye hain!” The video was shared by an Instagram account, _srkvibe2.0. You can watch the video here.

For the unversed, Colonel Chhibber breathed his last in 2016 in New Delhi. Shah Rukh Khan was working on his film with Alia Bhatt, ‘Dear Zindagi’, when the news broke, and he immediately stopped work to pay his last respects and console Gauri Khan and the family.

