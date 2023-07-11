Jaya Bachchan is one of the most respectable actresses in Bollywood. She is recognized for her immense talent, versatility, and contributions to Hindi and Bengali cinema. However, now a section of netizens are comparing her with Kangana Ranaut. Scroll down to know more.

A video is going viral on Reddit, where young Jaya Bahaduri is heard talking about how she did films different from the norms prevalent during the 70s and 80s. The video seems to be old and from when the actress was quite young.

In the viral video, Jaya Bachchan is heard saying that how unconventional films weren’t a norm those days and how she has reduced signing films as she has to take care of three kids (including Amitabh Bachchan) at home. Watch the video below:

As soon as the video was shared on Reddit, many netizens claimed that the veteran actress looks like Kangana Ranaut. A user “Ngl she looks like kangu here,” while another user said, “Now that you have said it. I can’t unsee it.” A third user commented, “Sounds like her too.” Another user wrote, “they both have very beautiful classic features.”

Some netizens even compared Jaya Bachchan’s current behaviour too. A user wrote, “Her behaviour in this interview is completely different from her current demeanour.” A fifth user commented, “Jaya B looks so innocent & beautiful. I don’t want to believe that Amitabh was toxic to her. No pls”

Known for her intense performances, Jaya Bachchan has portrayed a wide range of characters, including strong-willed women, vulnerable protagonists, and relatable everyday individuals. Her ability to effortlessly portray emotions and connect with audiences earned her critical acclaim and a dedicated fan following.

Some of Jaya Bachchan’s most notable films include “Guddi” (1971), “Mili” (1975), “Chupke Chupke” (1975), and “Silsila” (1981). Her collaborations with renowned filmmakers such as Hrishikesh Mukherjee, Gulzar, and Yash Chopra have resulted in memorable cinematic experiences that have stood the test of time.

