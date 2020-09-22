The Ellen DeGeneres Show: Sarcastic Start To Season 18 As Host Says To Her Staff, "Please Don’t Look Me In The Eye"
Ellen DeGeneres is back and with a BANG. Season 18 of The Ellen DeGeneres Show premiered live on Monday with virtual audiences and we definitely missed the show and the host’s positive energy amid the pandemic.

Ellen did cheer us up and it seems like it was just yesterday when we last saw her on our television screens. And as expected she did address the toxic workplace environment and spoke about it with her signature humour.

Ellen DeGeneres opened her show with a six-minute-long monologue addressing claims of the toxic workplace environment, also joked about her behaviour claims surrounding the staff, not wanting to be looked at or chewing gum in the premises

