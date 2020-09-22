The Ellen DeGeneres Show: Sarcastic Start To Season 18 As Host Says To Her Staff, "Please Don’t Look Me In The Eye"

Trending

“So I’m excited to see, obviously tWitch. I’m excited to see all of my staff and my crew. Hi everybody!” said Ellen. She then revealed that tWitch has been promoted from DJ to the co-executive producer of the show. Now, that’s some great news.

“Please don’t look me in the eye,” DeGeneres quipped. “Oh, I’m kidding. But I will be passing out gum for everyone,” she said laughing. “Kidding again.”

“Oh, I can laugh now,” Ellen said in the footage captured by the US Weekly as she kept fake crying.

Ellen DeGeneres began her monologue by talking about her ‘Super terrific’ summer and went onto address the other issues.

“As you may have heard, this summer there were accusations of a toxic work environment at our show, and then there was an investigation. I learned that things happened here that never should have happened. I take that very seriously, and I want to say I am so sorry to the people who were affected,” the 62-year-old host said.

Watch the full monologue here:

