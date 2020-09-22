After the huge success of Fast & Furious in 2009, it was the time for 5th instalment of the franchise. This is how Fast Five was made and was released in 2011.

Directed by Justin Lin, the film’s star cast got a boost as Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock came on board. It was the first time, Johnson played the role of Luke Hobbs in the film. And he continues to be an integral part of the cast even now.

As Fast Five released at the box office in 2011, it did exceedingly well. Not just in the US but worldwide the film proved to be a storm. Let’s have a look at some of the interesting box office facts about the film.

1) Fast Five did a worldwide business of $626.13 million and domestic business of $209.83 million

2) As the franchise got bigger and better with the addition of Dwayne Johnson in the team, the business increased by a huge margin. Fast Five wasn’t just 1st F&F film to cross the $400 million mark but also the $500 & $600 million mark.

3) The domestic business of Fast Five ($209.83 million) was more than the worldwide business of The Fast and the Furious ($207.28 million).

4) The international contribution of the film was amazing as well. Some markets which didn’t do so well for previous instalments performed good this time. The overall international business was $416.30 million which was more than the worldwide business of previous Fast & Furious film. Some of the best contributors were the UK ($30.24 million), Russia ($29.33 million), Germany ($27.07 million), Australia ($26.79 million), France ($23.11 million), Japan ($17.70 million), Italy ($15.49 million), Spain ($14.49 million), Taiwan ($11.82 million), South Korea ($11.36 million)

5) Fast Five proved to be 7th highest grosser of the year 2011 globally and 6th highest-grossing film in the US. In fact, in the US it managed to edge past Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol.

What are your thoughts on this? Let us know in the comments section.

Must Read: Sorry Ben Affleck, But Batman Fans Choose Robert Pattinson Over You! Poll Result OUT

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube