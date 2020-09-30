Some actors play creepy and the evilest characters, yet fans fall in love with them. Penn Badgley’s Joe Goldberg from You is one such example. His character Joe is creepy, a stalker and commits multiple murders, yet, the audience is drawn towards him. The character is romantic in a toxic way which many overlook, but major credit goes to the actor’s performance. But what if Penn played the role of Joker in Robert Pattinson‘s The Batman?

If one talks about Joker, he is commonly named as the clown prince of crime in the DC universe. He disrupts the entire functioning of Gotham city and causes havoc in Bruce Wayne aka Batman’s life. But yet, people admire him for his courage and are drawn towards his dark side. So if the You star is given a chance to play Joker, he will totally nail it.

But can anyone stop fans from imagining their favourite stars in their favourite comic characters? An Instagram artist named Josh under the username ‘britedit’ shared fan art of Penn Badgley as Joker for The Batman. The fan art is not only striking in appearance but also quite eerie. The standard smile of Joe Goldberg will surely creep you out.

Josh captioned the post, “@pennbadgley is my number 1 choice as Pattinson’s Joker! Who’s yours?”

In the comments section, fans shared if they want Panne Badgley as The Batman‘s nemesis or not. One person commented, “Wow interesting choice!!”

Another commented, “I thought I was the only one who thought of this idea, glad I’m not!” This is killer, Penn is such a good fucking actor. Would love to see this,” wrote another user.

However, some were not open to the idea of the You actor playing the Joker. One person wrote, “Great actor, I’d be down with his casting, although I see him more of a Riddler IMO! ❓”

“Johnny Depp as Joker!” – commented a fan.

Check out the post below:

Meanwhile, there have been names such as Johnny Depp and Jim Carrey as Joker popping up. However, there is no confirmation on any reports about the same.

Talking about The Batman, it stars Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano and Colin Farrell. Directed by Matt Reeves, it will hit the screens on October 1, 2021.

Do you want Penn Badgley as Joker in The Batman? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

