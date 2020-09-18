Actor Robert Pattinson has recovered from Covid-19 and reportedly returned to The Batman set.

The 34-year-old actor who plays the titular caped crusader in the superhero film, had contracted the coronavirus. Following this, the production of the film had reportedly come to a halt for two weeks.

Robert Pattinson, who was spotted with his partner Suki Waterhouse in London on Wednesday, resumed work on Thursday morning, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Things went smooth for Robert Pattinson and team on the first day of The Batman post resumption. “Today is the first day the main production unit has returned to filming and there seem to be no other hiccups at the moment,” said a source.

The source added that a major part of The Batman was supposed to be shot in Liverpool but owing to the pandemic, shoot had been cancelled and re-arranged several times. This has pushed the completion date for the Matt Reeves film even further.

