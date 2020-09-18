Amid the pandemic, a lot of stars have brought in happy news. Gigi Hadid is all set to deliver her baby. Nicki Minaj and Chrissy Teigen are expecting as well. Now, joining the list is High School Musical actress Ashley Tisdale aka Sharpay Evans. It’s indeed exciting news for all the ‘Wildcats’ fans. Below is all the scoop you need.

For the unversed, Ashley is married to musician Christopher French since 2014. Time and again, there have been rumours around the singer-actress expecting. Finally, the dreams of many fans have come true as Tisdale is all set to bring her first child to the world!

Ashley Tisdale took to Instagram and broke the happy news herself. The High School Musical actress was dressed in a white loose dress. Husband Christopher French, on the other hand, wore a white shirt and paired it up with chinos. A pair of white sneakers completed his look.

Christopher French and Ashley Tisdale announced their pregnancy in a cute way. A barefoot Ashley along with her husband stood face to face as their heads collided. They adorably looked at the baby bump, hinting to the pregnancy.

The Headstrong singer left her caption empty for fans to guess the happy news. As expected, netizens couldn’t keep calm. But they weren’t the only one. Several celebrity friends including BFF and High School Musical co-star Vanessa Hudgens left congratulatory messaged.

“Just the freaking cutest,” wrote Hudgens.

Hilary Duff’s sister Hailey commented, “Been waiting for this!!! ✨✨✨✨ can’t wait! Best mama & papa combo!”

Emma Roberts too shared smileys with heart eyes.

“So happy for you babe! You’re going to be the best mama!” wrote Lea Michele.

Check out Ashley Tisdale’s post below:

A hearty congratulations to the couple!

