One Direction star Harry Styles is literally on a roll. He signed ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ alongside Dakota Johnson and Florence Pugh just last week. Even before the world saw his acting chops, the Watermelon Sugar has bagged another film. It’s an LGBTQ-themed love story from the ‘50s. The exciting part is that the Amazon backed film will also star Lily James.

My Policeman is an official adaptation of the queer love story penned by Bethan Roberts. The novel is amongst the best selling and indeed a story worth telling in today’s time. The film will be directed by Tony and Olivier Award winner Michael Grandage.

Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Robbie Rogers will produce along with Cora Palfrey and Philip Herd at Independent Film Company and MGC. It is being said that Harry Styles and Lily James’ negotiations are on-going with The Policeman makers.

But if one remembers, Harry Styles earlier this year was seen with ‘My Policeman’ script in his hand, so it seems the actor has been preparing for the project for a while now. Once everything finalises, the Amazon film will go on floors next summer.

My Policeman is set in the 1950s. The film revolves around the policeman Tom, who gets drawn towards museum curator, Patrick. However, owing to the barriers in society, it is safe for him to marry a school teacher, Marion who is drawn towards him.

Harry Styles will play the role of Tom reportedly. Lily James will step into the shoes for Marion. Meanwhile, it is being said that the makers are looking for an older actor for Harry Styles’ homosexual love interest.

For the unversed, Harry made his acting debut with Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk. He has been recently cast for Don’t Worry Darling. Earlier Shia LaBeouf was cast for the role, but it eventually landed in the One Direction’s star’s lap.

After ruling the music industry, Harry Styles is all set to reign the film industry now. Are y’all excited?

