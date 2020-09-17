Nicki Minaj Welcomes Her First Child With Kenneth Petty? Fans Speculate

Nicki Minaj had announced her pregnancy on Instagram on July 20 with a series of photos, wherein she was seen artistically posing with her growing baby bump. Her announcement came nine months after Minaj informed her fans that she was married to Kenneth Petty in October 2019.

Now rumours are rife that the rapper has already welcomed her first child with her husband Petty. Rumours sparked off after her mother Carol Maraj gushed over her daughter through an Instagram post shared on Wednesday, September 16.

Carol had shared post dedicating her Woman Crush Wednesday to Nicki Minaj. The post featured a photo of the rapper cradling her baby bump and captioned it, “Thank you @david_lachapelle for capturing my heart on the outside. Onika has always been so nurturing, caring, loving, bold, beautiful, God-fearing and selfless…motherhood already looks beautiful on you!”

Take a look at the post below:

However, her last line “motherhood already looks beautiful on you!” prompted people to wonder whether Nicki had her baby. Fans in the comments section began to pour in love and asked whether Nicki’s baby has greeted the world. One user said, “Did Nicki have the baby? We love you mama/grandma Carol muah! Many blessings to you and your family,” while another user said, “Omg the baby is here?? Congrats you guys.”

One user was quite convinced that the rapper had already given birth to the baby girl. He wrote, “awwwnnnn, this is so precious congrats mama carol much love to you & my love; nicki!”

Rumours of the birth of the baby first sparked last month when Upnewsinfo claimed that Nicki’s close friends have already been congratulating her and Kenneth Petty on the baby. In addition, the “Bang Bang” hitmaker remained silent even though her collaboration with Ty Dolla $ign “Expensive” was released.

Nicki Minaj has always been excited to become a mother. Back in 2014 Grammy nominee had expressed her desire to become a mother to Complex, saying “(My biggest fear) is that I’ll become so consumed with work that I’ll forget to live my personal life to the fullest. If I’m done with my fifth album and I don’t have a child by then, no matter how much money I have, I would be disappointed, as a woman, because I feel like I was put here to be a mother. … I definitely will be married before I have my baby. I want to make sure I do it in that order. I’ve always felt like that since I was young; my mother always put that in my head.”

