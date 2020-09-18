It was in 2019 Marvel announced one of their big projects, She-Hulk. It is going to be MCU’s Disney+ project and one of the much-awaited ones. In the MCU, two actors have played male versions of the green giant so far – Edward Norton and Mark Ruffalo. Mark replaced Edward in 2012 and made his debut with The Avengers in the universe. After many names being popped up, it is reported that Tatiana Maslany has bagged the titular character.

Tatiana Maslany is popularly known for her performance in Orphan Black. It would be indeed a good exposure for her immense talent considering the character she will be playing. Mark Ruffalo has reacted to this exciting news.

But what’s interesting is Marvel has not confirmed about Tatiana Maslany playing She-Hulk. Deadline broke this news and even requested Marvel to give their official comment. However, the studios said nothing. So with his reaction, Ruffalo just confirmed that the actress is indeed playing the character.

Mark Ruffalo shared the Deadline story on his Twitter page. He welcomed Tatia in the MCU as She-Hulk. The Avengers actor wrote, “Welcome to the family, cuz!

@tatianamaslany #SheHulk”.

The actor addressed Tatiana Maslany as ‘cuz’ which is slang for cousin. Wondering why? Well, the actress will play the role of Jennifer Walters in the series. Her character is Bruce Banner’s cousin who gets powers like him after she receives a blood transfusion from him.

Read his tweet below:

Rick and Morty writer Jessica Gao will write the story for She-Hulk. Will Mark Ruffalo be a part of this Disney+Marvel story? No one knows yet! The actor often teases fans whenever he is asked this information. But it would be good to see the green giant cousins taking on the bad guys.

Meanwhile, Disney+Marvel have more line-up of web series coming up. They are – The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Loki, WandaVision, Hawkeye and animation series, What If…!

Do you think Tatiana Maslany is an apt choice to play She-Hulk? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

