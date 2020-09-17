Drew Barrymore Spills Out The REAL Reason To Jane Fonda Of Why She’s Not Dating Any Men Since 2016

Drew Barrymore, who recently launched her own talk show this week, has revealed Jane Fonda about why she hasn’t been dating since her 2015 split and 2016 divorce. The actress had earlier said that her ‘whole life was falling apart’ when she split from Will Kopelman. She was married for four years to him.

The 50 First Dates star during her talk show said that she wants prospective new love interests to know that she isn’t completely closed for business. However, she feels that she has the time for a serious relationship.

Opening up to her guest, Jane Fonda, about maintaining her love life, Drew Barrymore said, “Because I think I’m there and have been there the last five years.”

To which the Oscar-winner and activist didn’t necessarily advocate for Barrymore to follow in her footsteps. She said, “You’re so young. You’re too young to swear off anything! You’ve got to stay open to anything, Drew. I’m too old, so it’s very easy to swear off getting undressed even in candlelight.”

As for Drew Barrymore’s insufficient time, Jane Fonda joked, “Who has the time?”

“This is where I’ve been at!” Barrymore insisted. “Listen, I’m not closed for business, but I have been exactly in that mentality for the last five years, thinking I just don’t have the bandwidth… I don’t know if I’m willing to open my… I just don’t, can’t fit it in!”

Finally conceding to Barrymore, Fonda said, “Well, you could squeeze a little affair or two in there. I’m all for it!”

Watch the conversation here:

Drew Barrymore and Will Kopelman were married for four years and share daughters Olive, 7, and Frankie, 6. The talk show host and actress recently has been candid about her past and about her struggle with her divorce.

Must Read: Taylor Swift Looks Oh ‘So GORGEOUS!’ In Glittery Stella McCartney With Khaki Tailored Pants

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube