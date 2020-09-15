Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler are all set to reunite, for reprising their roles from 50 First Dates in a sketch for the former’s new talk show. Interestingly, the hilarious sketch shows what a reboot of their hit 2004 film would look like today. Henry and Lucy from the film are still going strong.

In a little more than two minutes long video, Lucy, played by Barrymore, wakes up and watches a video from her husband, Henry, played by Sandler. He explains their life together since she has reoccurring daily amnesia. The clip picks up from the climax of the 2004 film, where Lucy was seen watching the video about their life together.

Since the video updated for 2020, Henry hilariously explains that baseball is now played in front of cardboard cutouts of people. He also explains to her what Netflix is and why everyone is in a mask and many more jokes. However, the video ends with Adam Sandler wishing Drew Barrymore well with the show.

The 54-year-old actor said, “Drew, in all seriousness, though, I want to just tell you this. I could honestly not be more excited for you. You have your own show now. You are going to make people so happy every day, every time they see you. You are magic.”

To which, she said she could not kick it off without him being a part of the moment.

Watch the hilarious video here:

In addition, Barrymore also reconnects with her Charlie’s Angels co-stars, Cameron Diaz and Lucy Liu. The first instalment of the film series was released in 2000.

“We have experienced life, love, death, birth, loss, gain and I thought who else better to do that with than two women I have been doing that with for 20 years,” Barrymore says of the actresses.

Must Read: Kaia Gerber Dating Timeline: From Ariana Grande’s Ex Pete Davidson To Zendaya’s Ex Jacob Elordi, All Famous People The Model Dated

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube