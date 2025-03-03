The Oscars are always dazzling, packed with A-list appearances at every turn. Whether it’s a surprise skit featuring Conan O’Brien dramatically emerging from Demi Moore or Adam Sandler charging toward Timothee Chalamet, the ceremony never fails to be a star-studded affair.

this bit between Nick Offerman and Conan O’Brien at the Oscars lol pic.twitter.com/KqljP8jTzD — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) March 3, 2025

The Voice That Ties It All Together

However, amidst the glitz and chaotic brilliance, there’s one constant that quietly commands attention, and that is the powerful voice that guides the show, announcing nominees and ushering in each new award.

If you’ve ever paused mid-ceremony, thinking that deep, authoritative tone sounded familiar, you’re not alone. Viewers flooded Twitter with their suspicions, trying to pinpoint exactly where they’d heard it before.

One fan took to social media, piecing it together in real-time, “Is… is that Nick Offerman doing the winner voiceovers for the Oscars?”

is…… is that nick offerman doing the winner voiceovers for the oscars pic.twitter.com/YId7ABslS5 — ash 🌙 (@LoonieLunas) March 3, 2025

Nick Offerman: More Than Just Ron Swanson

For those struggling to place the name, Offerman is best known for his unforgettable portrayal of the gruff, no-nonsense Ron Swanson in ‘Parks and Recreation.’

More recently, he shattered hearts as Bill in The Last of Us, delivering a performance so emotional that it left fans metaphorically (and literally) floored.

Another viewer summed it up perfectly: “Honestly loving Nick Offerman’s conviction and authority in the room tonight as the ‘voice of god.’ Fingers crossed he gets pulled into a bit tonight, or we at least see him on camera.”

Honestly loving Nick Offerman’s conviction and authority in the room tonight as the “voice of god.” Fingers crossed he gets pulled into a bit tonight, or we at least see him on camera. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/u5rLsWitaN — Joe Hammerschmidt (@JoetheHammer) March 3, 2025

One viewer tweeted, “I just realized Nick Offerman is the announcer. If this is the Academy’s way of getting a newer generation of viewers, it’s working for me.” A fan also took to X to ask, “Wait, why is Nick Offerman narrating the Oscars?”

I just realized Nick Offerman is the announcer. 😂 If this is the Academy’s way of getting a newer generation of viewers, it’s working for me. #Oscars — Bryan (@TheBryanPerez) March 3, 2025

wait why is Nick Offerman narrating the Oscars — Ben From Canada (@BenChinapen) March 3, 2025

A Role With a Legacy

It has to be noted that Offerman has not always played the role, but he is the second successive one to do so—the first was Ronald Reagan, and last year, David Alan Grier took on the role.

Veteran voice artist Randy Thomas has traditionally been the Oscars announcer, having performed the duty ten times.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Randy Thomas (@randythomasfilm)

“There are some things that might happen during our live show, but mostly, we have prepared for it in advance by creating alternate announcers for me,” Randy said. “If this happens, then I say this; if this doesn’t happen, then I say that. I work the show with the script supervisor, who writes the winner walk-up copy.”

He added, “That’s my job, to give you the little information about the winner from the minute they say, “And the Oscar goes to….” I escort them from their seat to the stage vocally, sharing a tidbit or two about them.”

