Sean Baker made history at the 97th Academy Awards, sweeping four major categories with his comedy-drama ‘Anora,’ a feat that no filmmaker had ever achieved for a single film.

Baker took home awards for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, and Best Editing, all bearing his name by the end of the night, marking a triumphant moment for independent cinema. “Long live independent film,” the 54-year-old said with his Best Picture Oscar in hand.

Now that’s a fairy-tale ending! Congratulations to Sean Baker on winning Best Directing for ANORA. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/byyQyxfW4R — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 3, 2025

Anora: A Triumph For Independent Cinema

The film, centered on a Brooklyn sex worker who finds herself entangled in a whirlwind romance with a Russian oligarch’s son, proved to be a powerhouse this awards season.

In total, Anora walked away with five Oscars, including Best Actress for Mikey Madison. It had been a frontrunner throughout, dominating the Critics Choice Awards and winning top honors from both the Producers Guild and Directors Guild.

BREAKING: Sean Baker is the First Person to Win 4 #Oscars for One Film pic.twitter.com/HY0LxGTw7S — Cinema Tweets (@CinemaTweets1) March 3, 2025

Sean Baker’s Plea: Keep The Movie Theaters Alive

Baker, when he took the stage with his Best Picture trophy in hand, made an impassioned plea to protect the sanctity of the theatrical experience.

He urged filmmakers to keep creating for the big screen, distributors to champion theatrical releases, and parents to introduce their children to the magic of movies inside a theater rather than on streaming platforms.

“Where did we fall in love with movies? At the movie theater,” he reminded the crowd. “Watching a film in the theater with an audience is an experience. We can laugh together, cry together. … In a time in which the world can feel very divided, this is more important than ever.”

Sean Baker: From Indie Darling to Academy Favorite

Though Baker had long been a critical darling for films like ‘The Florida Project,’ ‘Red Rocket,’ and his iPhone-shot breakout ‘Tangerine,’ Oscar recognition had eluded him until now.

He made sure to acknowledge the sex worker community while accepting his screenplay award, crediting them for the stories they had shared with him over the years. “They have shared their stories, they have shared their life experience with me over the years,” he said. “My deepest respect. Thank you. I share this with you.”

Anora’s Utter Dominance Despite Tough Competition

Despite stiff competition, especially from Brady Corbet’s ‘The Brutalist,’ which led with 10 nominations and secured three wins, Anora ultimately took home the night’s highest honor. It also became the 70th film in Oscar history to win both Best Picture and Best Director, cementing Baker’s place among the industry’s most celebrated auteurs.

And in a moment of self-deprecating humor during his Best Editing speech, he playfully mocked his own multitasking on Anora by saying, “I truly appreciate the recognition for this because, God, if you saw that footage — I saved this film in the edit, trust me. That director should never work again.”

Independent film may have found its new battle cry, and Sean Baker is leading the charge.

For more updates on the Oscars 2025, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Oscars 2025: Here’s A Look At 5 Most Controversial Moments In Academy Awards History Ahead Of This Year’s Ceremony

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News