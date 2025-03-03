Harrison Ford, at 82, was all set to grace the Oscars stage as a presenter, but it seems fate had other plans.

The legendary actor was forced to bow out just a day before Hollywood’s biggest night after being diagnosed with shingles. Though the illness can be quite painful, reports suggest that he’s holding up well and taking time to rest.

Harrison Ford will no longer present at tomorrow’s #Oscars after being diagnosed with shingles. (Source: https://t.co/O2ZeYh3WiT) pic.twitter.com/8FzqRyyKLk — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) March 1, 2025

Who is Going to Replace Harrison Ford?

The Hollywood veteran’s absence leaves a gap in the star-studded lineup of presenters, which includes Robert Downey Jr., Gal Gadot, Emma Stone, and others. The Academy Awards, taking place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, will now proceed without the Indiana Jones icon on stage. As of now, no replacement for him has been announced.

Concerns About Harrison Ford’s Health?

Shingles, the culprit behind Ford’s sudden withdrawal, is a viral infection related to chickenpox. It often brings an itchy, painful rash, sometimes accompanied by fever and chills, a condition no one would want to battle while preparing for a major event.

Ford’s health has been a topic of conversation before. Just last year, at Disney’s D3 Expo, fans grew concerned when he appeared to struggle while signing his name on his Disney Legend award plaque.

Harrison Ford is honored as a Disney Legend at D23! pic.twitter.com/VC4Kf3Ufka — Star Wars Holocron (@sw_holocron) August 12, 2024

However, despite all the health concerns, the actor has made it clear that he has no plan to hang up his boots anytime soon and he will keep on working until people “forget” his name.

Harrison Ford Is Still Active in Hollywood

Ford, even recently, was seen having fun at the SAG Awards, playfully interrupting his Shrinking co-star Jessica Williams’ speech with a well-timed potato chip snack.

His acting plate remains full, starring in both the Yellowstone prequel ‘1923’ and Apple TV+’s ‘Shrinking,’ a role that earned him multiple nominations this awards season. And let’s not forget his appearance in a Jeep Super Bowl ad, proving he’s still very much in the game.

Fans Wish Speedy Recovery of Harrison Ford

Though Ford be missing from Sunday night’s broadcast, fans and fellow stars are sending their best wishes for a swift recovery.

One fan wrote, “Shingles is no joke, hope he’s taking care of himself.” Another added, “Ouch, poor guy. I hope current gene therapies that show promise in treating this disease go mainstream with continued testing.”

Shingles is no joke, hope he’s taking care of himself — Cici (@dreamyycici) March 2, 2025

Ouch, poor guy. I hope current gene therapies that show promise in treating this disease go mainstream with continued testing. — LP (@LegalPrimes) March 1, 2025

A third wrote, “Feel sorry for the man. First the horrendous marvel movie and now this!?” and another echoed, “Wish him a speedy recovery.”

Feel sorry for the man. First the horrendous marvel movie and now this!? — Hat3Asylum (@Hat3Asylum) March 2, 2025

Wish him a speedy recovery — Homie Santo (@HomieSanto) March 1, 2025

The 97th Academy Awards will air live on ABC at 7 pm ET, but one familiar face won’t be there to present.

